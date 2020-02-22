Home

Robert L. Meeker Jr.

Robert L. Meeker Jr. In Memoriam
Robert L. Meeker Jr. 5/25/1942 - 2/22/1997 We think of you often, and always with Love. We think of how hard you worked and how much you did for the family. We remember the things you taught us and times you encouraged us. We see how your wisdom and caring helped shape our lives. We look back on favorite memories that remind us how much we all meant to one another and always will. There are so many times when we think of you and feel so proud and thankful and very blessed that we were all given the chance to Love you and to be Loved by you. You filled our lives with happiness and our hearts with Love. Love and Miss you greatly, Paula, Bobby, Sheryl, and Donnie
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020
