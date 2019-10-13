|
LADISLAW, USAF (Ret), SMSgt Robert Passed peacefully at the Dayton VA Hospice October 5th, 2019. He was married to his loving Wife Marian for 61 years. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Siblings, and his Daughter Therese Ladislaw. Bob will be watching over his Wife Marian, Daughter Ann (Gary) Detro, Grandchildren Marie Keaton, Lisa (Kyle) Marcum, Bob Ladislaw, and Chris Cusick. Great Grandchildren Elizabeth, Ava, and Scarlett, numerous nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends. His Honorable Service to the United States Air Force spanned 40 years. He volunteered at the National Museum of the United States Air Force for 22 years and received the Director's Award for Volunteer of the Year. Bob was a member of the 91st Strategic Reconnaissance Wing, 98th Bomb Group, B-47 Stratojet Association, B-52 Stratofortress Association, Air Force Association Iron Gate Chapter, Knights of Columbus, Disabled American Veterans, VFW Post 3283, and American Legion Post 526. Bob loved his family and friends. Rest in Peace Papa. Our Family thanks the Dayton VA Hospice Staff for their compassion and respectful care of our family during this difficult time A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Memorial Services will follow the gathering at 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will take place at Dayton National Cemetery on Monday, November 4th, 2019. To leave a memory of Bob or a special message for the family, please click on the Share Memories tab above. "Bob with the one O" will be dearly missed.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019