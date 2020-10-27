1/
Robert LALLY Jr.
LALLY, Jr., LTC, USAR (RET), Robert M.

Robert M. Lally, Jr. LTC, USAR (RET), 87 formerly of Dayton, died October 23, 2020, at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born October 22, 1933, in Dayton to the late Robert M. Sr. and F. Elizabeth (Reese) Lally. On January 31, 1959, he married

Violet J. "Jackie" Tague. She died March 7, 2009.

Survivors include two children: Michael (Shena) Lally of Dayton and Suzanne (Scott) Ketner of Ottawa; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kirstie Lally.

Robert retired from the City of Dayton in the Finance Department and retired from the US Army Reserves. He was a 1952 graduate of Chaminade High School in Dayton and received his BS from the University of Dayton in 1956.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
