LAWTON, Sr., Robert E. (Bob) Age 86, formerly of Kettering passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Bob was born in Loveland, Colorado in 1932 to Robert E. and Ruby A. Lawton, both deceased. Robert met his wife, Anita in high school and was a loving husband to her for 68 years. Robert is an Air Force veteran of the Korean War after which he worked for General Motors at both the Inland Manufacturing (Dayton) and the Delphi (Vandalia) plants for 43 years before retiring. Robert was an outdoor adventurist who loved rock climbing, skiing, photography, and camping. He was an avid amateur radio enthusiast for many years. Robert was very much a people person and knew no strangers, making friends easily. Robert is survived by his wife Anita; daughters Diane (Jim) Maddy, Connie (Bill) Williams, Karen (Donnie) Ponder; Sons Robert (Deborah) Lawton, David (Stacey) Lawton; sisters Shirley Stoops and Patricia McFee as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren and his beloved cat Buddy. The family will receive friends from 2-4pm on Wednesday, July 3 at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the staff at Miami Valley Hospital South. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the in Robert's name. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019
