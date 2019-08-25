|
|
LAYMAN, Robert Aaron 77 years old of Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully at his home on August 22, 2019. He was born January 12, 1942 to the late Aaron Franklin and Mary Jane (Balsbaugh) Layman. Survived by his loving wife Barbara J. (Flora) Layman of Dayton; sisters Juanita Grover (Lester) and Blanche Moore of Modesto, CA, sister Suzanne Cipponeri (Gary) of Tucson, AZ; brother John Layman (Betty) of Modesto, CA; daughter Julie Sprenkel (Randy) of Dayton, son Jason Layman (Laurie) of Centerville; and grandchildren Austin, Connor, and Drew Sprenkel, and Brooke and Lucas Layman. He was a promient member of the Dayton Business community, a member of Old German Baptist Brethren Church New Conference, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His 5 year battle with cancer is over! Thank you to all who supported him and cared for him over the years. His last years were blessed with a quality of life that many with his condition are not so fortunate to experience. Words cannot express how he cared so for his family. The life lessons and memories will comfort us forever. He will be dearly missed! A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 and 5-7 on Wednesday August 28th At The Stillwater Meeting House, Old German Baptist Brethern New Conference located at 5401 Salem Avenue, Dayton, OH 45426. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 29th at the Stillwater Meeting House and burial services to follow in the adjacent cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Give Medical Ministry or Target Dayton Ministries. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019