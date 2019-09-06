Home

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Robert LEE Sr.


1949 - 2019
Robert LEE Sr. Obituary
LEE Sr., Robert E. "Roebuck" Age 70, born August 24, 1949, departed this life unexpectedly August 27, 2019. He served in the U. S. Army in 1970, and later, worked as a roofer for a number of years. Preceded in death by parents, Ulysses G. and Pearlie Mae Lee; sister, Mildred Showers; brother, Ulysses G. Lee II; son, Carnell G. Lee. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Linda F. Lee; sons, Robert E. Lee Jr, Cedric A. Hutchinson, Ulysses G., III (Dawnyell) Lee, Mark A. Williams; devoted daughter, La'Tasha (Terry) Thomas; sisters, Novella Henderson, Juanita (Eugene) Craig; brother, Johnny (Peggy) Lee; 12 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019
