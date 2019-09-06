|
LEE Sr., Robert E. "Roebuck" Age 70, born August 24, 1949, departed this life unexpectedly August 27, 2019. He served in the U. S. Army in 1970, and later, worked as a roofer for a number of years. Preceded in death by parents, Ulysses G. and Pearlie Mae Lee; sister, Mildred Showers; brother, Ulysses G. Lee II; son, Carnell G. Lee. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Linda F. Lee; sons, Robert E. Lee Jr, Cedric A. Hutchinson, Ulysses G., III (Dawnyell) Lee, Mark A. Williams; devoted daughter, La'Tasha (Terry) Thomas; sisters, Novella Henderson, Juanita (Eugene) Craig; brother, Johnny (Peggy) Lee; 12 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019