Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LENZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert LENZ


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert LENZ Obituary
LENZ, Robert G. Age 78, of Springfield, Ohio, died at Miami Valley Hospital on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Bob was born on October 27, 1941, to Robert J. and Esther Lenz in Cleveland. A graduate of Case Western Reserve University and Ohio University, he spent many years as an engineer with Process Equipment Company in Tipp City. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, and his parents. Bob will be greatly missed by his children, Kate (Tim Lubbe) and Todd; his grandson, Ben Lubbe; his sisters Susan (Bob) Little, Gretchen Casey, and their families; and special friend Elma Lee Moore. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Download Now