LENZ, Robert G. Age 78, of Springfield, Ohio, died at Miami Valley Hospital on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Bob was born on October 27, 1941, to Robert J. and Esther Lenz in Cleveland. A graduate of Case Western Reserve University and Ohio University, he spent many years as an engineer with Process Equipment Company in Tipp City. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, and his parents. Bob will be greatly missed by his children, Kate (Tim Lubbe) and Todd; his grandson, Ben Lubbe; his sisters Susan (Bob) Little, Gretchen Casey, and their families; and special friend Elma Lee Moore. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020