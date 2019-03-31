|
|
SOMMER, Robert Leo Of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on March 26, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fairfield. He was born September 9, 1930 to Bernard and Freida Sommer of Portsmouth, Oh. Robert (Bob) was the youngest of seven siblings. He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, and a son, Robert Jr., (Bobby); survived by three daughters, Deborah (Tim) Sommer Broadbent, McKenzie, Tn., Tina (Greg) Bruce, Hamilton Oh, Cindy Sommer, Fairfield, Oh; four grandchildren, Lindsey Hall, Craig (Alyssa) Broadbent, Curtis Broadbent, Courtney Broadbent; great-granddaughter Reyna Newcomb. Robert is a Korean Air Force Veteran, member VFW and Amvets Post 71, Fairfield. He was a truck driver and mechanic living in Fairfield. A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fairfield on April 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with celebration of life following at Fairfield Eagles 3680. Donations can be made to or Meals on Wheels.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2019