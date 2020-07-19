LEONARD, Jr., Robert Thomas Robert Thomas Leonard, Jr., age 61, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born June 5, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert T. Leonard, Sr. and Arnetta (Blakeman) Ramsey. He married Regina Drill on April 30, 1983, in Troy, OH. Robert graduated from Wayne High School in Huber Heights in 1978. He worked for Merchant's Security and for L.M. Berry Company in Dayton. Robert was a sports enthusiast, cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals. He played guitar, loved music, and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. Robert collected baseball cards and numerous sports memorabilia. One of his favorite pastimes was playing fantasy football, where he won three years in a row, to the chagrin of his nephew, Donnie. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing board games and cards with family and friends. Robert loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Robert is survived by his wife of 37 years, Regina; a daughter, Amanda Leonard; two loving cats, Kit Kat and Rosita; two brothers, David Ramsey and Donald (June) Ramsey; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his Aunt, Virginia "Nana" Weaver; and a close friend, Scott Huffman. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society
. To leave a special memory of Robert or a message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com
.