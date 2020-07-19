1/1
Robert LEONARD Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEONARD, Jr., Robert Thomas Robert Thomas Leonard, Jr., age 61, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born June 5, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert T. Leonard, Sr. and Arnetta (Blakeman) Ramsey. He married Regina Drill on April 30, 1983, in Troy, OH. Robert graduated from Wayne High School in Huber Heights in 1978. He worked for Merchant's Security and for L.M. Berry Company in Dayton. Robert was a sports enthusiast, cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals. He played guitar, loved music, and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. Robert collected baseball cards and numerous sports memorabilia. One of his favorite pastimes was playing fantasy football, where he won three years in a row, to the chagrin of his nephew, Donnie. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing board games and cards with family and friends. Robert loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. Robert is survived by his wife of 37 years, Regina; a daughter, Amanda Leonard; two loving cats, Kit Kat and Rosita; two brothers, David Ramsey and Donald (June) Ramsey; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his Aunt, Virginia "Nana" Weaver; and a close friend, Scott Huffman. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. To leave a special memory of Robert or a message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved