LESLIE, Robert T. "Bob" 90, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 23, 1929 in Middletown to parents Robert and Henrietta Leslie. Bob worked for 30 years at Mound Laboratories as a welder retiring in 1990. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Truesdell) Leslie; daughter, Tammy (Gary) Wilson; grandchildren, Steven Doyle Jr., Krystal (Brandon) McKinley and Justin Wilson; great grandchildren, Alexandra, Kylie, Reid and Trinity. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sisters and sons, Kenneth Doyle and Steve Doyle Sr. Private services will be held for the family with entombment in the Woodside Cemetery mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to P.A.W.S, 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe, OH, 45050 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Please sign the guest book at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 13, 2020
