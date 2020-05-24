|
LESTER, Robert "Bobby" Passed away May 20, 20 in Edgewater, Fl. He is survived by his wife, Sherry (Faist) Lester sister Brenda Burrer, 2 sons, Brent Lester, Shawn Barnickle (Cindy), 3 granddaughters, Courtney Barnickle, Mylie Barnickle, Jonnie Barnickle and one grandson, Kaiden Lester. Bob leaves many wonderful friends including his biggest supporters Don and Sara Langdon. Bob would have liked any remembrances to him to be donated to your local animal rescue.
Published in Journal-News on May 24, 2020