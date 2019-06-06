LINDEMAN, Robert E. "Bud" Age 75, of Bellbrook, OH, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Bud was born to Robert and Mary Rose (Massey) Lindeman in Cincinnati, OH on July 23, 1943. He graduated from Oakwood High School and Bowling Green State University. Bud was a U.S. Army veteran and was stationed in Vietnam as a special agent in Army Intelligence. He worked for Mead Containers for 15 years and was one of the founders of B & L Packaging. Bud loved to go fishing in Canada and was a member of the Centerville Rod & Reel Club. He loved to travel with friends and was always ready for a party. Bud was a member of the National Counter Intelligence Corps Assoc. He never met a stranger and everyone enjoyed listening to all his stories. Bud was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Johnny. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sue (Davis); children, Janinne (Todd) Frank, Shelly (Steve) Batten, Kristine (Tim) Weisgerber, Robert (Michelle) Lindeman; grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Brian, and Connor Frank, Tyler, Grant, and Grace Batten, Neil Weisgerber, Mahal and Vida Lindeman. A special thank you to Ohio's for their compassionate care of Bud. Family will greet friends at 11am on Monday, June 10, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Memorial Service will follow at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Inurnment in Bellbrook Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News from June 6 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary