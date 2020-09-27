LINHART, Robert Merle Robert Merle Linhart, age 81 of Beavercreek, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Preserve of Beavercreek. He was born January 4, 1939, in Canton, Ohio, the son of Raymond and Elizabeth Linhart. Bob worked as a mathematician for Wright-Patt for over 30 years. He enjoyed golfing and wood carving. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley; children, Doug (Michelle Gong-Linhart) Linhart, Cheryl (Derek) Neal & Michelle Linhart; 5 grandchildren, Tyler White, Hailey (Andrew) Moeggenberg, Allen Neal, Isaac Neal & Emily Neal; brother, Earl (Kim) Linhart; sister-in-law, Betty Linhart; and many other loving family members & friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Marvin Linhart. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in Bob's honor. Funeral services will be private. Newcomer-Beavercreek Chapel is assisting the family.