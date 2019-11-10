|
LONG, Robert Walter Was born February 7, 1934 to the late Ray W. Sr. and Mary Helen (Powell) Long. He departed this life Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 85. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Company after 30 years of service. He was a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School, Dayton, Ohio. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Ray W. Long Sr. and Mary Helen Long, his sister, Evelyn Marie, his brothers Ray Jr., Kenneth, James Sr., Paul Sr., Leroy Sr., Albert and son Mark D. Long. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 34 years Barbara, daughter Teresa Long Clay (Reginald Sr.) Cincinnati, Ohio, son Christopher Warwick (Norma) Mississippi, sister Juanita Oglesby (Dayton), and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His family expresses gratitude to caregivers Donna, Judy, Lynda, and Diann. No services. GLICKLER FUNERAL handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019