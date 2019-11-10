Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert LONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert LONG Obituary
LONG, Robert Walter Was born February 7, 1934 to the late Ray W. Sr. and Mary Helen (Powell) Long. He departed this life Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 85. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Company after 30 years of service. He was a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School, Dayton, Ohio. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Ray W. Long Sr. and Mary Helen Long, his sister, Evelyn Marie, his brothers Ray Jr., Kenneth, James Sr., Paul Sr., Leroy Sr., Albert and son Mark D. Long. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 34 years Barbara, daughter Teresa Long Clay (Reginald Sr.) Cincinnati, Ohio, son Christopher Warwick (Norma) Mississippi, sister Juanita Oglesby (Dayton), and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His family expresses gratitude to caregivers Donna, Judy, Lynda, and Diann. No services. GLICKLER FUNERAL handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -