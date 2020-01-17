|
LONG, Robert G. Age 76, was born June 29, 1943 and passed away January 14, 2020. Bob was from New Lebanon, OH and lives in Waynesville, OH. He was a graduate of Dixie High School and Studied Business Administration at Wright State University. He was the owner of Long Electric since 1979 until he retired and sold the business in January of 2018. He supported the Republican Party; the Centerville Americana Festival; ; Waynesville Spartans Athletic Teams and was a past member of the Centerville Noon Optimist Club. He was preceded in death by his father George Orlan Long; his mother Florence Long; brothers Alfred Long and Paul Long. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Long; his sister Donna Shepherd and husband Steve; his son Robert Paul Long and wife Cheryl; daughter Danica Swindall and husband Brad; grandchildren Robert Joel & Joshua Paul Long, Olivia, Chloe and Liam Swindall. Visitation will be held at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429 on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm. He loved life, his family; his friends and boating on the lake. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's honor to FCEF FBO Melissa Beyland Cheer Scholarship Fund, First Command Educational Foundation, 1 First Comm Plaza, Fort Worth, TX 76109. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020