LOWERY, Robert N. Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away on April 29, 2019. He was born in Richmond, Kentucky on August 27, 1934 the son of Joe and Mary (Foster) Lowery. Robert was a veteran of the Korean War with the United States Army from 1962 to 1964. He was employed as a maintenance supervisor with Legacy Finishing for about thirty-five years, retiring in 2014. Robert was a member of the Pentecostal Highway of Holiness. On July 12, 1952 in Richmond, Kentucky he married Marie Still. Robert is survived by wife, Marie Lowery of Hamilton; his sister, Anna (Vernon) Goins; his half siblings, Brenda Faye (Robert) Grubb and Hairl (Beverly) Applegate, all of Richmond, Kentucky; and numerous other relatives and friends. Robert was preceded in death by three infant children; his parents and seven siblings. Visitation will be held at the Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home,1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visitation will be held at Oldham Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, 1110 Barnes Mill Road, Richmond, Kentucky, on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Service to follow with Rev. Rocky Kirk officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com