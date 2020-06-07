MacDONALD, Robert Elton "Bob" 83, died on June 3, 2020 at Sycamore Glen of Miamisburg. Son of Elton Forbes MacDonald and Ruth MacDonald, raised in Grosse Pointe and Harbor Springs Michigan, Bob was an avid and accomplished sailor, often racing on the Great Lakes. During his early life, Bob traveled extensively. He was a survivor of the 1956 sinking of the Andrea Doria. He moved to Dayton to work for the family's business, E.F. MacDonald Company (EFM). He held a variety of positions at EFM. As president of EFM, he was listed as the youngest president on the New York Stock Exchange. He retired in 1981 when the company was sold to Carlson Marketing Group. Bob was active in the Dayton business community. He served on Boards for Kettering Hospital, Dayton Art Institute, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Junior Achievement, The Blackbird Museum (Harbor Springs) and was a charter member of the Dayton Racquet Club (Dayton Club). Bob was preceded in death by his wife Sharon MacDonald. Together they lived in Kettering, Ohio and Harbor Springs, Michigan. Bob is survived by his four children, Wendy (George) Wagner and their son, Brent, Stuart (Jackie) MacDonald and their children Miles, Mitch and Morgan, Scott (Lauren) MacDonald and their children, Madison and Ian (Stacey), and Robert (Stacie) MacDonald Jr. and their children, Andrew and Alyssa. Bob took pride in his business, his family and his friendships. Please honor him today by making someone's day a little brighter with a friendly greeting, a gentle smile or a kind word. A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society, www.harborspringshistory.org. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.