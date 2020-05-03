|
MacEACHERN, Robert Gregory "Greg" Passed away suddenly on Friday April 10, in Kettering, Ohio after a short illness. Born December 27, 1949, Greg was the oldest of eight sons born to the late Elizabeth and Duncan MacEachern. Growing up in Grosse Pointe, he attended Grosse Pointe St. Paul grade and high schools, graduating in 1968. In his younger years, Greg was an expert Enduro motorcycle racer. He entered and won contests throughout the Midwest, and made many friends along the way. Never without a job, or a smile on his face, Greg continued his life and made it better when he met his future wife, Sue MacDonnell, who he married in 1983. Sue and Greg both shared their love for "everything Cape Breton," as the history and culture of both their parents' former homes in Nova Scotia became part of their social fabric and life. Greg served for years on the board of the Nova Scotian Club of Detroit and helped organize and enjoy many of the social events put on by the club. Greg was extremely proud of his Scottish heritage, and enjoyed staying in touch with his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Making their home in the Kettering, Ohio area, Greg was a very active member in the southern Ohio sports community where he never missed his kids' soccer games. He loved the game so much after they quit that he continued to referee soccer for 15 years, and more recently began to referee lacrosse games for local clubs and high schools. Greg worked for many years with Heartland Payment Systems, and more recently with Beyond, providing both HR and payment systems solutions throughout Ohio. Prior to that career, Greg worked with Bombardier of Canada in its personal watercraft division. Greg is survived by his wife Sue, son Alec Angus (Stephanie) MacEachern, twin daughters Maggie MacEachern and Dana MacEachern, and his four beloved grandchildren, Gaia, Madeline, Wilkins, and Hunter. Greg is also survived by his seven brothers, Doug (Kim), Leonard (Theresa), John (Nicole), Ken (Judy), Michael, Duncan (Peggy), and Lloyd (Mary Pearson). A memorial for Greg will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020