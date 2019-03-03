Resources More Obituaries for Robert Mack Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Mack Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers MACK, Sr., Robert W., Msgt. Ret USAF It is with great sadness yet great joy, that the family of Robert W. Mack Sr. announces that on the 27th of February, 2019 he got his wish to be with his Lord and Savior, and our mother in heaven. Preceded in death by his parents Nora Belle Fields and William Robert Mack, his beloved wife Gwendolyn H. Mack and their daughter Elizabeth Lynne Mack. Robert was born on July 2, 1931 in North Middletown, KY. He was loved and cherished by his family, but most of all by his grandmother Martha Fields. He never met a stranger and embodied the "Golden Rule". He lived a life of integrity and his word was his bond. He is survived by his six children: Robert W. Mack Jr., Patricia A. Mack-Clay (Thomas Davis, III), Barbara J. Mack, Merry E. Payton (William), Cathe R. Mack-McGarry (Douglas), Marion S. Roberts (David). Grandchildren Sylvia Sweeney (Michael), Kendall Mack, Rian Maxie, Deborah Elizabeth Welker (Joshua), Rebecca C. Mack, Robert K. Mack, Kalen H. Mack (Lynsey), Madison R. E. Brown, Stacey S. Brown and Cathe Gwendolyn Brown, host of great-grandchildren and special niece Sharron Hawkins. Honored and proud to have served, he retired from the US Air Force after 27 years of service and continued to work at WPAFB for another 20 years as Executive Chef of the Officer's Club and the Rathskeller. He loved fishing and rabbit hunting. He adored dogs and was adored in turn, by every dog on the planet. Although he remained a member of the Second Christian Church of North Middletown, KY, he enjoyed volunteering at Spinning Road Baptist Church in Riverside. He was a lifetime member of Post #776 American Legion and was the last surviving member of his "Lucky #11" club. Compassionate and caring, a mentor to many, he was generous with his time and his talents and he will be deeply missed. Services to be held on Tuesday, March 5, at Spinning Road Baptist Church in Riverside, OH, Pastor Scott Goodman officiating. Visitation at 1pm, service at 2pm. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home. Matthew 25:23 "His Master replied, "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share in you Master's happiness!" Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019