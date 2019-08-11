|
|
MACQUEEN, Robert "Bruce" Age 77, of West Carrollton passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Bruce was born in Port Huron, MI on September 4, 1941. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1964. Bruce worked at NCR in Port Huron, MI and transferred to Dayton, OH where he worked at various locations for 38 years. Bruce and his wife enjoyed cruising, camping and traveling together- but most of all they loved spending time with their grandkids. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Cheri MacQueen; children, Todd (Kelly) MacQueen, Myndi (Rick) Zipf, and Tim (Kim) McBride; grandchildren, Caleb and Nathan MacQueen, Kiera and Kelsi McBride, and Taylor (Brandon) Oakley; great-uncle to Zach, Dylan, and Olivia Ousley; siblings, Dana Witzke and Melanie (Ralph) Lil; sister-in-law; Beverly (Bill) Ousley; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Donna) Lausch; several nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2-4pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The memorial service will follow at 4pm with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bruce's memory to or PBS. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019