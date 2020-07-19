1/1
Robert MADDEN II
MADDEN II, Robert P. 67, of Springfield, passed away July 17, 2020. He was born July 27, 1952, in Springfield, son of Robert P. and Betty L. (McAllister) Madden. Bobby worked for Mental Health for many years. He loved his dogs. Survivors include niece, Heather Franklin; two great nephews, Tyler and Drew Franklin; great niece, Macy "Little Cheddar" Franklin; and his beloved dog, Robee. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John R. Madden; and special dog, Robo. Per Bob's wishes, he will be cremated and inurned with his parents at St. Bernard Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
