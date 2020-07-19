MADDEN II, Robert P. 67, of Springfield, passed away July 17, 2020. He was born July 27, 1952, in Springfield, son of Robert P. and Betty L. (McAllister) Madden. Bobby worked for Mental Health for many years. He loved his dogs. Survivors include niece, Heather Franklin; two great nephews, Tyler and Drew Franklin; great niece, Macy "Little Cheddar" Franklin; and his beloved dog, Robee. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John R. Madden; and special dog, Robo. Per Bob's wishes, he will be cremated and inurned with his parents at St. Bernard Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
