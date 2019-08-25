Home

1938 - 2019
MAHAFFEY, Robert L. "Bob" Age 81 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 21, 1938 in Hamilton, the son of the late Wade and Annie (Darling) Mahaffey. On March 4, 1961, he married his wife of over 58 years, Doris Anson. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of four years and a firefighter with the Hamilton Fire Department for 25 years, retiring as a Captain in 1990. Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Doris; daughters, Barbara (Roger) Grollmus and Lori Ungerbuhler (Jerome Blauth); grandchildren, Kristina (Nick) Murdock and Ryan Ungerbuhler; great-granddaughters, Scarlet and Amelia Murdock; family friends, Jeremy and Raymond Blauth; sister, Juanita Richardson; and numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Nellie Robinson, Wesley Mahaffey, and Carl Mahaffey. Visitation will be held from 6pm until 8pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Joe Payne officiating. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made in Robert's memory to , c/o Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2019
