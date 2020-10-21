MAJORS, Robert Glen



Age 63, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Saturday evening, October 17th. Bob was born in Middletown, Ohio, on June 2, 1957, to Glen "Smittie" and Jane (Garver) Majors. Bob was happily married to the love of his life for 40 years,



Janet (Dalton) and together they started Majors Farms and raised three sons that he was extremely proud of. Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Helen (Mehl) Garver, Reverend Cecil and Nan (Bogard) Majors, his in-laws Fred and Eva Dalton, sister-in-law Beverly (Dalton) McKinney. He is survived by his wife Janet, son Kevin (Brittany) & grandchildren Charlianne, Corbin and Colton, son Michael (Annelise Kimmel) and Baby Girl expected to arrive in March, son Dennis, parents Jane (Garver) and Glen "Smittie" Majors, sister Pam (Robbie) Kilburn, and brother Doug (Cheryl) Majors, a very dear Uncle and Aunt, Donald & Elaine Garver, in addition to many nieces, nephews, along with many close cousins, friends and their families. Visiting hours will be from 9am to 12:00 noon on Friday, October 23rd, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd. Liberty Township, OH, followed by a private family service at Monroe United Methodist Church and interment at The Mound Cemetery at Monroe, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Robert Majors Scholarship Fund through the Middletown Community Foundation in memory of Robert Majors at 300 North Main St., Suite 300, Middletown, OH 45042.



