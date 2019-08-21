Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glickler Funeral Home
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Windamere
2 South Main St
Middletown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MALICOTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert MALICOTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert MALICOTE Obituary
MALICOTE, Robert "Bob" Vernon 54 of Trotwood, Ohio passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on August 18th. Bob was the son of Bige and Viola Malicote, both deceased. He is survived by his wife, Lois Malicote, daughter Kayse Malicote and her two children, Alexis and Landen Pennington as well as six stepchildren and many step grandchildren. He was an accomplished chef, most recently at Troy Country Club. Bob was a friend to many, a family man and most of all a loving husband and partner to Lois. A celebration of life is scheduled for Monday August 26th 6-9 p.m., at The Windamere 2 South Main St Middletown, OH 45044. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to in Bob's name. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now