|
|
MALICOTE, Robert "Bob" Vernon 54 of Trotwood, Ohio passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on August 18th. Bob was the son of Bige and Viola Malicote, both deceased. He is survived by his wife, Lois Malicote, daughter Kayse Malicote and her two children, Alexis and Landen Pennington as well as six stepchildren and many step grandchildren. He was an accomplished chef, most recently at Troy Country Club. Bob was a friend to many, a family man and most of all a loving husband and partner to Lois. A celebration of life is scheduled for Monday August 26th 6-9 p.m., at The Windamere 2 South Main St Middletown, OH 45044. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to in Bob's name. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019