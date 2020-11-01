1/1
Robert MANUEL
MANUEL, Robert R.

Robert R. Manuel, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Santa Ana, CA. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 1, 1941. He is survived by siblings: Eugene, Bruce, Catherine, Patricia, Ruth, and Michelle, children: Desiree' Carter, her husband

Cedric, of Douglasville, GA,

Raphael Manuel, his wife

Wanda, of Kennesaw, GA, Charisse Russell, her husband Ivan, of Detroit, MI, grandchildren, other relatives, friends, and partner, Jacqueline Duggar.

Robert was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. He received a bachelor's degree in Business from Capital University,

Master's Degree in Egyptology from UCLA, Master's Degree in Ancient History from LaSalle. Robert worked in the Aerospace industry for many years before opening his own Art Museum, Histart. He was a former tennis instructor and Women's Tennis coach at Santa Ana College. He was also a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

Robert's interests included chess, basketball, tennis, backgammon, music, and history. He was also a voracious reader. He was a member of several organizations: American Research Center/Egypt, National Archaeology Association, NAACP, U.S. Tennis Association. Robert was also featured in the Orange County Register for his Black History Month program in 2000.

Upon his passing, Robert was able to assist multiple families with his organ and tissue donations via One Legacy. He was cremated by The Omega Society in Santa Ana, CA. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services were held. In lieu of flowers,

and cards, please consider donations to the NAACP, local

history museums, Omega Psi Phi fraternity, or the U.S.

Women's Tennis Association.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
