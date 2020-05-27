|
|
MARCUM Jr., Robert Age 88, of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Bob was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 31, 1931 to Robert Sr. and Martha (nee Roark) Marcum. He attended Hamilton High School. Bob served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was awarded Korean Service Ribbon, two Bronze Campaign Stars, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Medal. When Bob returned from War, he was employed with his father building homes in the Tri-State area. Bob retired from General Motors in 1986 after many years of service. He loved blue grass music; he was a self-taught harmonica and fiddle player. In his younger years, he played music with his father and brothers. Bob is survived by his daughter, Bobbie "Robbie" Yvonne (the late George "Doc") Myers; his grandson, Robert Matthew (Jessica) Myers; his great-grandchildren, Hailey, Ayden and Makenna Myers; his siblings, Sharon (David) Harris, Dennis Marcum and Tom Marcum; his special nieces, Gina (Mark) Hertel and Rhonda (Gentry) Stevens; his dear friend, Ben Chestnut; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Chelsea Hubbard-Marcum; his grandson, George Daniel Myers; and his siblings, Georgia McGuire, Darlene Richardson, Roy and Clyde Marcum. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cherie Smith and Jennifer Hartmann for their unwavering support during Bob's illness. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 27, 2020