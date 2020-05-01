Home

MARTIN Jr., Robert J. "Bobby" Passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 32. He is survived by his parents Robert Martin, Sr. and Gloria Martin; children Jaion Taylor, Jai'Shaun Martin, Braylin Martin, Braielle Martin; brothers Leroy Robinson and David Robinson and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 12pm until time of service 1pm. Interment will follow at West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 1, 2020
