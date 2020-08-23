1/
Robert MARTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTIN, Robert James "Bob" Age 91, passed away August 19, 2020, at his home. He was born January 31, 1929, to the late S. George and Martha Martin. Bob served his country proudly in the US Army. Bob was a gifted athlete, and he played triple A baseball for the Boston Braves, after which he entered the printing trade, moving to Dayton to work at McCall's. After ten years at McCall's he then led a successful career selling printing supplies, eventually owning Midwest Graphic Supply. Bob was a long-time member at Miami Valley Golf Club as well as Masonic Lodge Brookville, Antioch Shriners & Scottish Rite. Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Ferne; his daughter, Tamara; 4 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Martin and his son, Marshall Martin; sister, Margaret Ellen Cook, Eau Claire and a host of family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 6 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends 5 pm until time of service at the funeral home. We ask all friends to please wear your mask while in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or American Legion Post 0598, Parker, PA. Bob will later be interred in family plot with wife and daughter in PA. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved