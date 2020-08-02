1/
ROBERT MARVIN
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARVIN, Robert Allen Robert Allen Marvin, formerly of Franklin, Ohio, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, born January 19, 1932, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at age 88. Son of the late Allen and Gladys Marvin, he is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Betty L. Marvin (nee Smith); sister, Jean Collins; son, Richard (Rebecca) Marvin; daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Creditt; grandchildren, Emily (Matthew) McNicholas, Lauren (Vu) Mai, Bethany (Jason) Holton), and Benjamin (Carly) Marvin; and five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, John H. Marvin and brother-in-law, Robert Collins. A socially distant (masks required) visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Mt. Moriah Methodist Church, 681 Mt. Moriah Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45245. A memorial service will follow at noon. Additional information about Robert's life may be found at www.tpwhite.com. If desired, memorial donations may be directed to WGUC, www.wguc.org. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved