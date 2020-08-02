MARVIN, Robert Allen Robert Allen Marvin, formerly of Franklin, Ohio, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, born January 19, 1932, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at age 88. Son of the late Allen and Gladys Marvin, he is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Betty L. Marvin (nee Smith); sister, Jean Collins; son, Richard (Rebecca) Marvin; daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Creditt; grandchildren, Emily (Matthew) McNicholas, Lauren (Vu) Mai, Bethany (Jason) Holton), and Benjamin (Carly) Marvin; and five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, John H. Marvin and brother-in-law, Robert Collins. A socially distant (masks required) visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Mt. Moriah Methodist Church, 681 Mt. Moriah Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45245. A memorial service will follow at noon. Additional information about Robert's life may be found at www.tpwhite.com
. If desired, memorial donations may be directed to WGUC, www.wguc.org
