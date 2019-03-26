Home

MASSEY, Robert "Buzz" 70, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born February 22, 1949 in Colorado, the son of the late, Viola Giberson. He retired from GM Truck & Bus. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Massey; daughter, Jennifer (Donnie) Vaughn; a grandson, Nicholas; a sister, Louise Wojchek; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Roy Giberson and a sister, Kathy Mahan. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman. com.
