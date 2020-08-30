1/
Robert MAYOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAYOR, Robert J. After 13 years of numerous illnesses, Robert J. Mayor's wish to go to heaven occurred on August 15, 2020 in Dayton. He was born in Dayton, on March 8, 1941, to Louis and Mary Elizabeth (Sziekley) Mayor. He is pre-deceased by his parents; and brother, Louis (Butch) Mayor. Robert loved to travel, listen to Southern Gospel music, read his Bible, watch Westerns, fish, go to gun ranges, and attend various Ohio State events with his wife. His main jobs were at Dayton Tire, the AFL-CIO, Montgomery County, and RTA, from which he retired in 2007. Robert is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pamela Robinson Mayor; son, Mike Mayor; daughters, Gretchen (Jim) Jackson, and Linda (Ed) Davis; grandchildren, Tiffany (Mike) Evans, Matthew (Courtney) Niles, Melissa Mayor, and Michael Mayor; three great-grandchildren; and siblings David Mayor and Michelle Mayor. Her is survived by many other relatives. Robert donated his body to Wright State University, as did his mother. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Association of Dayton. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved