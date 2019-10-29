|
McCLARD, Robert Wayne Age 81, died of complications from Lewy Body Dementia on October 22, 2019 at in Hamilton, Ohio. He was the husband of Linda Fae Birchfield, and together they shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Dexter, Missouri, he was the son of Naoma Eason and Curtis McClard. He graduated from Dexter High School and had a lifelong career in the automotive industry. He will be remembered for his great generosity and his willingness to help anyone in need, anytime, anywhere. He loved working on cars with his son and grandsons, watching his grandchildren play sports, and hosting family and friends with his wife in their home. He is survived by his wife Linda Fae Birchfield McClard; daughters Bobbi (Daymon) Hinkle, daughter-in-law Susie McClard, and Renee (Michael) Sichlau; grandchildren Zachary (Brandy) Hinkle, Graden (Brooke) Hinkle, Landen Hinkle, Brianne McClard, Jeremy (Allison) McClard, Jacob Sichlau, Isabel Sichlau, and Sebastian Sichlau; great grandchildren Alice and Logen Hinkle, Paisley and Westen Hinkle, and Evelyn Cole McClard. He is also survived by his brother Donald (Patricia) McClard, Curtis (Vickie) McClard, and Gayle (Dennis) Carey, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Naoma and Curtis McClard, two sisters Carla and Peggy McClard, his step-mother Dorthy McClard, and his beloved son, Brad Wayne McClard. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4411 Hamilton Richmond Road, Oxford, Ohio 45056, and also on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Wesley Hall, First United Methodist Church, Dexter, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online Condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2019