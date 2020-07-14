1/1
ROBERT MCGUIRE
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGUIRE, Robert Lee Robert Lee McGuire, was born on August 29,1949, in Dayton, Ohio, to MC Sr. and Nellie K. McGuire. Robert transitioned home to heaven on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He is survived by his loved ones, family, and friends. A home going celebration will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416; with visitation at 5:00PM-6:00PM (MASKS ARE REQUIRED) and closed to family only from 6:00PM-7:00PM. Words of encouragement and thoughtful memories can be sent to the family via email to robertmcguirememorial@gmail.com. Online condolences may also be sent to www.thomasfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved