McGUIRE, Robert Lee Robert Lee McGuire, was born on August 29,1949, in Dayton, Ohio, to MC Sr. and Nellie K. McGuire. Robert transitioned home to heaven on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He is survived by his loved ones, family, and friends. A home going celebration will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416; with visitation at 5:00PM-6:00PM (MASKS ARE REQUIRED) and closed to family only from 6:00PM-7:00PM. Words of encouragement and thoughtful memories can be sent to the family via email to robertmcguirememorial@gmail.com. Online condolences may also be sent to www.thomasfunerals.com
