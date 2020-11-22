1/1
Robert MCINTOSH
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCINTOSH, Robert L.

Born May 8, 1922, to Dr. Edwin and Ruth McIntosh of Oxford, OH, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior, Jesus and eternity on November 19, 2020. He married, the now late, Jean E. Harkrader on Sept 20, 1944, while serving the U.S. Army in WWII where Sgt McIntosh was decorated with the Silver Star for valor in combat, the Bronze Star for service in combat, and the Purple Heart for wounded in service. Robert and Jean had three sons: Lawrence (Jeanne Ellers), Loel (Anne Kinker), and Layne

(Michelle Weaver). Robert and Jean loved and enjoyed five grandchildren, Jennifer, Kyle, Kelly, Sarah, and Benjamin, and a great-grandson Max. Being the son of an Oxford veterinarian and part of a family of ten, Robert received experience in family, farm living as well as practical experience of medicine and agriculture. After an honorable military discharge, Robert primarily worked for Ralston Purina and Peet's Feed and

Minerals advising and attending health issues of regional livestock. He earned the respect of colleagues and many farmers in Indiana and Ohio. After moving to Hamilton from Oxford in 1963, he and Jean became active members of The Presbyterian Church, serving as ruling elder, deacon and several

benevolent ministries. Being of Scottish heritage, Robert

exemplified hard work and honesty. As a father, he was the definition of humble and loving leadership and integrity. He was a great judge of character and maintained a wonderful sense of humor and fun. He brought joy to every home and was a true and trustworthy friend to many. He will be greatly missed. Private services will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, followed by interment at Collinsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be expressed to The Salvation Army, 235 Ludlow Street,

Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weigel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
We loved Uncle Robert so much. He was always a pleasure to be around and catch up with at the McIntosh reunions. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed. Sending much love to all the family❤
Jon and Sandy McIntosh
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved