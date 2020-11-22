Born May 8, 1922,to Dr. Edwin and Ruth McIntosh of Oxford, OH, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior, Jesus and eternity on November 19, 2020. He married, the now late, Jean E. Harkrader on Sept 20, 1944, while serving the U.S. Army in WWII where Sgt McIntosh was decorated with the Silver Star for valor in combat, the Bronze Star for service in combat, and the Purple Heart for wounded in service. Robert and Jean had three sons: Lawrence (Jeanne Ellers), Loel (Anne Kinker), and Layne(Michelle Weaver). Robert and Jean loved and enjoyed five grandchildren, Jennifer, Kyle, Kelly, Sarah, and Benjamin, and a great-grandson Max. Being the son of an Oxford veterinarian and part of a family of ten, Robert received experience in family, farm living as well as practical experience of medicine and agriculture. After an honorable military discharge, Robert primarily worked for Ralston Purina and Peet's Feed andMinerals advising and attending health issues of regional livestock. He earned the respect of colleagues and many farmers in Indiana and Ohio. After moving to Hamilton from Oxford in 1963, he and Jean became active members of The Presbyterian Church, serving as ruling elder, deacon and severalbenevolent ministries. Being of Scottish heritage, Robertexemplified hard work and honesty. As a father, he was the definition of humble and loving leadership and integrity. He was a great judge of character and maintained a wonderful sense of humor and fun. He brought joy to every home and was a true and trustworthy friend to many. He will be greatly missed. Private services will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, followed by interment at Collinsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be expressed to The Salvation Army, 235 Ludlow Street,Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences are available at



