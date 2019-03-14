MENGEL, Robert D. "Bob" 76, of Springfield, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday morning, 12 March 2019. He was born in Greaterford, Pennsylvania on 24 November 1942, the son of the late Howard S. and Florence A. (Kohler) Mengel. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 24 years, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant (SMSgt). He continued his love and passion for the military as a civilian contractor at WPAFB for over 30 years. Bob loved bike riding with his children, photography, airplanes, aircraft, and military history. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church where he was active in Bible study. He was very devoted to his wife of 40 long, wonderful, amazing years, Shirley S. (Stevens) Mengel. He cared so deeply for his children and grandchildren; Brenda (Mike) Nickell, John (Kellie) Mengel, Michele Camp, Tammy Neher, Maria (Jeff) Lemmons, and Tina Neher; Ashley (Daniel) Lee, Jesse Nickell, Danielle (Gerald) Hartman, Erin and Kaleb Camp, Lindsey (Jeremy) Kuhn, Megan Ward, and Alicia Mengel; and great grandson, Parker Lee. Also surviving is a brother, Howard Mengel Jr.; sisters-in-law, Barb Wisler and Dodie Horvath; brother-in-law, Mike (Jan) Stevens; many nieces and nephews; and his entire Cornerstone Baptist Church family. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Rarick and brother, William Mengel. Bob's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Cornerstone Baptist Church with Pastor Sam Bryant presiding. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 12:00 p.m. Saturday until the time of service. Military honors will be provided by the WPAFB Honor Guard. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary