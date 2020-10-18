MEYER, Jr., Robert Benedict Robert B. Meyer, Jr., 77, of Austin, Texas, passed away Friday, October 9th, 2020, at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 25, 1943, in Springfield to the late Robert B. and Lois (Garnett) Meyer. Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years, Leanne (Carr). In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Mallory (Jack) Matthews and granddaughter, Millie, all of Salt Lake City, UT; daughter Lindsey Meyer of Austin TX; siblings, Daniel (Constance) Meyer of Lake Forest, IL; Dr. Christopher (Dr. Deborah) Meyer of Athens; Amy Meyer, Dr. Susan Meyer and Patrick (Denise) Meyer all of Columbus; brother-in-law, Bradley (Patti) Carr of Horseshoe Bay, TX, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Bob attended St. Teresa Catholic School and graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1961. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Dayton in 1968, a distinguished member of the Dean's List. He served in the Army Reserves before moving to New York, NY, to pursue a career in banking with Marine Midland Bank and JPMorgan Chase. He was an avid sports fan, a voracious reader, enjoyed many rounds of golf, and devoted to his girls. Interment was private and Bob's family will celebrate his life at a later date.



