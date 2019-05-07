|
|
MILLER, Robert L. Age 71 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at . Bob was born December 17, 1947 in Dayton Ohio to the late Wayne and Esther (Goldsmith) Miller. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife Terry Miller, his brother Al Miller, sister-in-law Lois (Vergamini) Miller, and nephew Chris Miller. Bob is survived by his brother Michael (Linda) Miller, his sister Ruth Ann (Eddy Davis) Miller, brother-in-law Ned (Kim) Steinke, nieces Christine (Tim) Castray, Julie (Mark) Nunery, Susan (Bill) Idle, Natalie (Brian) Andrews, and nephews David (Stacey) Miller, and Nathan (Bridget) Steinke. Bob was an active member of Ascension Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. In his spare time Bob loved singing Karaoke. Family will receive guests from 5:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, May 8, at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, at 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Funeral mass will be 10:30am Thursday, May 9, at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, OH 45420 followed by procession to Calvary Cemetery, Dayton for burial.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 7, 2019