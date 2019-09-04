Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Robert K. Age 61, of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Cincinnati on August 15, 1958 the son of the late Robert Miller and Carol Sheard. Robert is survived by his one brother Steven Miller and one sister Cheryl Wright as well as many loving nephews. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters Deborah Bolton and Karen Miller. A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 2:00pm at Fairfield Pavillion 5251 Dixie Hwy. Fairfield, Ohio 45014. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family for his funeral fund.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.