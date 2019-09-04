|
MILLER, Robert K. Age 61, of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Cincinnati on August 15, 1958 the son of the late Robert Miller and Carol Sheard. Robert is survived by his one brother Steven Miller and one sister Cheryl Wright as well as many loving nephews. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters Deborah Bolton and Karen Miller. A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 2:00pm at Fairfield Pavillion 5251 Dixie Hwy. Fairfield, Ohio 45014. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family for his funeral fund.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 4, 2019