|
|
MILLER, Robert Barry "Bobby" 63, of Tremont City passed away October 8, 2019 at Soin Medical Center. He was born on May 12, 1956 in Xenia, the son of Robert and Letha (Tumbleson) Miller. Bobby was a member of the Lawrenceville Church of God, where he was active in the praise band. He was a professional musician and ordained minister. Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Judith (Fortener) Miller; six children, William Miller of Tremont City, Zack (Mandy) Ennis of Dayton, Andrew Ennis, Kimberly (James) Geron, all of Tremont City, Reanna Gilmore, Maryann (Chris) Buckles, all of Springfield; grandchildren, Ethan, Tyler, Jaydn, Joey, Alex, and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a twin brother, William Miller; brother, Donald Miller; sister, Louise McKim; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Friday in the Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Rd., Springfield, with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 am until 12 pm. Burial will follow in Lawrenceville Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 10, 2019