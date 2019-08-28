|
MINOR Sr., Robert Lee 82, passed away Friday August 23, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. Born February 18th, 1937 in Birmingham, AL to the late Pauline (Foster) Harris and Shed Minor. Preceded in death by his loving wife Katherine Minor and brother, James (Jimbo) Minor. Robert leaves to cherish his loving memory to his significant other, Brenda Hicks; 7 children: Charles (Hazel) Minor, Robert L. Minor Jr. (Marcella), Timothy Minor, Yolanda Minor (Andre), Pamela Minor, Terrance Minor, and Darryl Brooks (Thawanna), step daughter, Jazzone Alford. 2 sisters Bernice (Paul James) Gamble, Larristine (Moe) Moraney. 23 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. A special niece, Donna (Vincent) Smith, special friend George (white George) and a host of nieces, nephews, family and special friends.Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Friday August 30,2019 at Revival Center of Ministries;3011 Oakridge Drive. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain funeral home and Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019