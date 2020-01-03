|
MOORE, Robert J. "Bob" Age 87 of Dayton went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on April 26, 1932 the son Mary Rowe (Mitchell) Moore. He proudly served as a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army for 20 years including 3 tours in Vietnam. He loved the Lord and his loving wife Shelia more than words can say. He is survived by his wife of 10 years Shelia (Borton) Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 am 11:00 am at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am in the funeral home with Chaplain Dave Parker officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020