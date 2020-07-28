ROBERT MOORE

MOORE, Robert E. "Bob" Robert E. "Bob" Moore, age 91 of Fairborn, passed away July 24, 2020. He was born February 14, 1929, in Osborne, Ohio, the son of the late Rev. John B. and Mattie D. (Robbins) Moore. Bob served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was employed for 27 with Hobart Mfg, Dayton Scale Division and retired from Montgomery Development Center. He was a member of the Pleasant Grove Missionary Church; and he enjoyed working; singing and keeping busy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three siblings, Wilma Pearl Moore, Velma Irene Gray, Paul James Moore. Bob is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty; three children, Marilyn Sue Ali, Michele Lee Moore, Robert "Bobby" Nelms; five grandchildren, Sean Christopher Ali, Sara Elizabeth Ali, Marie Nicole Ali, Brittany (Bobby) Ali-Zuniga, Zachary Ryan Ali; three great-grandchildren, Saige Rife Ali, Harper Grey Ali, Lyric Ali; brother, Rev. Kenneth (Eloise) Moore; sister-in-law. Geraldine Moore; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 7:00 P.M. at the Pleasant Grove Missionary Church, 491 W. Hyde Rd., Yellow Springs, Pastor Bryan Graham and Rev. James Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at the Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com
.