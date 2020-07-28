1/
ROBERT MOORE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, Robert E. "Bob" Robert E. "Bob" Moore, age 91 of Fairborn, passed away July 24, 2020. He was born February 14, 1929, in Osborne, Ohio, the son of the late Rev. John B. and Mattie D. (Robbins) Moore. Bob served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was employed for 27 with Hobart Mfg, Dayton Scale Division and retired from Montgomery Development Center. He was a member of the Pleasant Grove Missionary Church; and he enjoyed working; singing and keeping busy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three siblings, Wilma Pearl Moore, Velma Irene Gray, Paul James Moore. Bob is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty; three children, Marilyn Sue Ali, Michele Lee Moore, Robert "Bobby" Nelms; five grandchildren, Sean Christopher Ali, Sara Elizabeth Ali, Marie Nicole Ali, Brittany (Bobby) Ali-Zuniga, Zachary Ryan Ali; three great-grandchildren, Saige Rife Ali, Harper Grey Ali, Lyric Ali; brother, Rev. Kenneth (Eloise) Moore; sister-in-law. Geraldine Moore; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 7:00 P.M. at the Pleasant Grove Missionary Church, 491 W. Hyde Rd., Yellow Springs, Pastor Bryan Graham and Rev. James Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at the Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belton Stroup Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved