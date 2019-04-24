MORAN, Robert G. Age 88, of Centerville, Ohio, departed this life and was welcomed into his Heavenly home, with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Bob was born October 6, 1930 to the late Marion and Revilla (King) Moran. He grew up in North Dayton, graduated from Kiser High School in 1950 and played for three championship football teams (co-captain in 1949). Bob was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He loved hunting and fishing. In later years, he was an avid spectator of high school football. For many years, he was active as a Sunday School teacher and youth leader. He retired from General Motors as a Senior Plant Engineer in 1991. Bob is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joyce Moran; son, Robert G. Moran, Jr.; his parents; sisters, Marcella Wilson and Alice Gladish. He is survived by children, Donna Parson, Michael (Tamara) Moran, Rebecca (Norman) Miller and Norma (Nicholas) Bouyiouclis; sister, Jean Stafford; grandchildren, Kenneth (Michelle) Parson, Angela (Michael) Wisniewski, Meagan Moran, Matthew Miller and Zachary (Caterina)Miller; great-grandchildren, Piper Parson, Alex Wisniewski and David Wisniewski and many extended family and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. Visit his guestbook at newcomerdayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary