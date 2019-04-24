Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Moran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Moran Obituary
MORAN, Robert G. Age 88, of Centerville, Ohio, departed this life and was welcomed into his Heavenly home, with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Bob was born October 6, 1930 to the late Marion and Revilla (King) Moran. He grew up in North Dayton, graduated from Kiser High School in 1950 and played for three championship football teams (co-captain in 1949). Bob was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He loved hunting and fishing. In later years, he was an avid spectator of high school football. For many years, he was active as a Sunday School teacher and youth leader. He retired from General Motors as a Senior Plant Engineer in 1991. Bob is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joyce Moran; son, Robert G. Moran, Jr.; his parents; sisters, Marcella Wilson and Alice Gladish. He is survived by children, Donna Parson, Michael (Tamara) Moran, Rebecca (Norman) Miller and Norma (Nicholas) Bouyiouclis; sister, Jean Stafford; grandchildren, Kenneth (Michelle) Parson, Angela (Michael) Wisniewski, Meagan Moran, Matthew Miller and Zachary (Caterina)Miller; great-grandchildren, Piper Parson, Alex Wisniewski and David Wisniewski and many extended family and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. Visit his guestbook at newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now