Robert MORGAN

Dear Debbie and family,

We are deeply saddened by Bob’s passing. He was a kind, friendly, and accomplished man who clearly loved his family. We are so very thankful for his life here on earth and for the times that we were able to be together. We share in your grief at his loss. Please know that you all are in our prayers and thoughts. We love you all very much.

Greg and Debbie Blauser

Greg and Debbie Blauser

Family