MORRIS, Robert J. "Bob" Age 95 of Kettering, Ohio passed away on March 25, 2019. Bob was born in St. Louis, Missouri in January 1924. He was a graduate of Southwest High School in St. Louis and earned a BS in Metallurgical Engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology in 1951. Bob served in the Army for 4 years, finishing as a 1st Lt. 11th Airborne Division in Japan. He enjoyed a successful career as a metallurgist for a number of firms, including a 12-year stint with International Nickel Company. Bob enjoyed classical music and books; an avid reader, his interests ranged from Ancient Greece to mineralogy. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Catherine Morris, siblings Marie, Raymond, and Janet. Survived by his wife of 64 years, Cynthia, sons Stephen (Angie) Morris and John Morris, daughter Susan (Greg) Smith, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, siblings Joseph and Patricia, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial service and inurnment at Calvary Cemetery will be held at a future date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2019