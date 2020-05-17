Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
MURPHY, Robert A. 69 of Middletown Ohio, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home. He was born in Middletown Ohio on August 27, 1950 to parents Robert J. Murphy and Phyllis J (Wasson) Murphy. Robert "Bobby" Murphy is a graduate of Lemon Monroe High School, where he was active in a variety of sports and described as an exceptional high school and Middletown Knothole Association baseball pitcher. His love of sports carried on into his adult life and he continued to play softball on the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) softball team with his brothers and friends. He especially enjoyed taking his father to see his nephews play sports over the years. Bobby was a season ticket holder of the Cincinnati Bengals and often attended Ohio State Football games. Bobby worked as a Tool and die maker for 37 years at General Motors, in Dayton Ohio. After retirement, he enjoyed working and playing golf at Armco (Warren County) Park. He was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge and Fraternal Order of Eagles where he enjoyed spirited conversation with his many friends. He is survived by his son, Robert Fleisher and daughters, Erin Murphy and Mary Murphy; his five siblings, Debbie Akerman, Pamela Murphy, Timothy Murphy, Kevin Murphy and Jane Murphy; and four grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved cats Who Dey and Spooky. The family will hold private services at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Adoption Center 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe 45050 or . Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on May 17, 2020
