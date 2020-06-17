Robert MYERS

MYERS, Robert Harold "Bob" 19 Sept. 1931 14 June 2020 Of Harrisonburg, VA passed away on Sunday, June 14 at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. A long-time resident of Springfield, OH, he has lived in VA since 2016. Mr. Myers was born in Titusville, PA, on September 19, 1931, and was the second son of Ivan and Dorothy (Stearns) Myers. He grew up on a farm near Saegertown, PA, and attended the local one-room school, in his early grades. After leaving school he was employed, alongside an uncle, as a lumberjack in the remote north woods of New York. He later became a skilled brick mason, and the owner of a masonry company in Dalton, OH. He was a wonderful storyteller, loved to be with people, could launch a conversation with anyone anywhere, and used that ability to become a successful salesman. At his early retirement, he was an Executive Sales Manager, serving the eastern half of the United States, for a well-known, agricultural equipment manufacturing company from Illinois. He acquired his pilot's license, which allowed him greater flexibility, to serve the dealers and sales staff of his widespread region. He later acquired a glider pilot's license, just for the sheer joy of soaring. Following retirement, he pursued his personal interests of inventing, tending his orchard and garden, working on cars, restoring antique autos, barbershop quartet, creating artworks, hand-building mountain dulcimers, and playing with a mountain dulcimer music group. On September 20, 1952, Mr. Myers married Marjorie E. Miller of Millersburg, OH who survives. Marjorie was a church volunteer, who served with the family, of his church's pastor in Meadville, PA. Mr. Myers was a faithful committed Christian, who led and raised his family in faith. Some of his happiest times were leading, along with his wife Marjorie, the young adult and young married group at Oak Grove Mennonite Church in West Liberty, OH. Mr. Myers was predeceased by his father, mother, stepmother Lillian (Bayley), sister Dorothy, brother Herman, son Phillip, and half-brother Arthur. He is survived by brother John of North Carolina, and half-brothers Walter, Daniel, and Kenneth of Pennsylvania; one son, Mark (Faith), of Indianapolis, IN; a daughter Laurie (Neal), of Harrisonburg, VA, six grandchildren, Jennifer Garcia (Damian), Benjamin Myers, Anna Weaver, Grace Weaver Thomas (Brody), Jeremy Myers, Justin Myers and four great grandchildren. Private interment will take place at Zion Mennonite Church cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543; or to the Laurelville Mennonite Church Center, 941 Laurelville Lane, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666 Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, VA. 540-833-2891.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.