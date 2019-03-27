Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Robert NASH Obituary
NASH, Robert Age 97 passed away March 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife Lorene Nash of 53 years. He was born on June 4, 1921 to Robert & Mable Nash. Though residing in Dayton, he was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Springfield, Ohio. He served and was honorably discharged from the Army Air Force and he retired from the non-commissioned officers club as head Maitre D'. He is also survived by 1 daughter Cassandra (Louis), 1 brother Donald (Joann) and 2 sisters Winnie and Faith (Jim). He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. The family will receive friends from 11AM-12PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 615 S. Wittenberg Ave, Springfield, OH. Funeral Service follows at 12PM with Pastor Carl Hutchins officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019
