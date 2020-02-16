|
|
NILL, Robert J. Age 84 of Washington Township passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Findlay, Ohio on December 17, 1935 to the late, Robert J. and Bessie V. (Cross) Nill. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy Nill. He is survived by his children, Rocky (Chris) Nill, Darcie (Craig) Evers; grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Jones, Ryan (Angie) Nill, Perry (Heather) Nill, Karen (Chris) Burger; great-grandchildren, Melia, Maddie, Kael, Clay, Cameron, Aubrey, Kyle and many other extended family and friends. Bob started his career at DESC and WPAFB in the 1960's (in Personnel) before retiring in 1993. He enjoyed cars, world traveling and his family. Friends and family may visit from 10:00 am-12 noon on Saturday, February 22 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, followed by the funeral service at 12 noon, also at the funeral home. Bob will be laid to rest in David's Cemetery, following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, in his memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020