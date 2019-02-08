|
|
|
NORTON, Robert "Corky" Age 69, of Dublin, OH, formerly of Beavercreek, OH and a native of Ashtabula, OH, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Columbus. Corky is survived by his beloved wife Mary and family. Visitation hours will be held 2:00-4:00p.m. SUNDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00a.m. MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2019 at ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, OH 43017 with The Reverend Matthew Morris, Celebrant. Burial will be held this Spring at Plymouth Township Cemetery, Ashtabula, OH. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to the Norton Family.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More